They’re Fed Up With Their Upstairs Neighbors Letting Their Kid Make Noise At All Hours, But The Parents Don’t Seem To Care

It’s a helpless feeling…

When you live below people who have no regard for others and they have no problem making as much noise as they want, you eventually get to the end of your rope.

And it’s a pretty horrible feeling!

The woman who wrote today’s story is DONE with her upstairs neighbors and all the noise they make.

But what can she do…?

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

What do I do about loud upstairs neighbors? “My husband and I have been living in our apartment for about 5-6 months. About 3-4 weeks ago a lady moved upstairs with her toddler, who stomps, jumps, and runs around all day long.

This sounds so bad…

From around 8 in the morning to 11-1 at night. It’s makes it so hard to relax after work or on our days off. All we hear is stomping and banging, constantly. We left a note on their door after 2-3 weeks of this, as we could not take it anymore. The note was respectful and basically said. “We completely understand that there will be noise, especially with a little one, we just wanted to ask if you could be more mindful of the noise, especially during quiet hours, because the stomping and banging makes it very hard to relax and enjoy our apartment, we also have to wake up pretty early in the morning for work.” My husband wakes up at 4:30 am for work, quiet hours are from 10 pm to 8 am. But even outside of quiet hours it is miserable.

Classy!

Their response? “Harassing much? If it is not 10:01 Do not leave no note on my door thanks. Leaving notes at 6 is uncalled for and not in my lease” and on the outside of the note they wrote “muah!” Context: we were out earlier in the day and we are in bed by 10, we aren’t going to get up, put shoes on, and go put a note on their door after 10 when we’re trying to fall asleep. I thought the note was pretty reasonable and about the noise problem in general. So we will not be contacting these people again, based on their response. We’ve reached out to our leasing office who hasn’t really been any help.

Gee, thanks…

They just said they contacted the residents and asked if they could keep the noise down (they haven’t kept the noise down) and to contact security outside of office hours. We’ve submitted over 10 videos of reference to what we’ve been experiencing, but nothing. I don’t know what to do. If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants. And it’s getting so hard to live here…”

A reader shared their thoughts.

This is so RUDE.

And totally inappropriate.

Some people are just plain-old JERKS.

It might be time to break that lease and get the heck out of there!