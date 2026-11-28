Three Years Ago She Joined A Fantasy Football League And Took Last Place, But The Rest Of The League Never Gave Her A Punishment, But They Keep Threatening Her With One And Holding It Over Her Head
Fantasy football is a lot of fun, especially when you have a good group of people to play with. For many groups, having a punishment for the loser is one of the best parts of the season.
What would you do if you joined a fantasy football league three years ago, and the first year you played, you took last place, but they never gave you a punishment, but ever since then, they have been ‘threatening’ you with one?
That is what is happening to a young lady in this story, and while she knows it is all in good fun, she feels like if they haven’t issued the punishment by now, they have lost the right to do it.
Read through the full story and see if you agree with her or not.
AITA for not doing a fantasy football punishment?
I, 22F, have been playing fantasy with some friends, 21-23M, from high school for the past 3 seasons. This year is our 4th.
Fantasy football can be a lot of fun.
They had been playing since middle school. Until this year, when some girlfriends got added, I was the only woman in the league.
My first year, I didn’t know a lot or try that hard, and I totally lost the league.
She really learned how to play.
The past 2 years, we’ve had more players join the league (from 6 people in my first season to 12 people this year), and I have won by a landslide the past 2 years.
I was undefeated last year and only lost once early the year before.
Some leagues can get pretty serious with their punishments.
This week, I’m the only player who is 3-0, and I have a 20% projection advantage for Week 4. Three-peat is looking GOOD.
The first year when I lost the league, we were all in our first years of college in different states, and nobody could agree on a punishment for me to do.
At one point, I was told that I would no longer be part of the punishment discussion and I wouldn’t know until it was happening.
There has to be a statute of limitations on this punishment.
I was a little bit uncomfortable with 5 men choosing a punishment for me without my knowledge, but I trust them and know all their moms, so I let it go.
The punishment never happened, but the friend group is still insisting that I need to do a punishment from 3 seasons ago now.
Some guys don’t like losing to a girl.
Honestly, part of me thinks that they’re not happy for me because the girl joined and now is winning consistently, so it’s not as fun for them anymore.
When I won, I didn’t even really celebrate it or get congratulations or anything. It kind of seemed like nobody cared that much.
Drafting is the name of the game.
I hate to assume misogyny with these guys I’ve known for years, but it’s always a thought, unfortunately.
It’s kind of hard to lose with Ja’Marr Chase and Josh Allen for 3 years straight. Maybe the boys should just draft better.
These are pretty fun punishments.
The people who have lost the past 2 years have done punishments. There was the Mile o’ Milk, where you chug a gallon of milk and run a mile.
Then last year, my friend took a cardboard cutout of Kesha on a date to Chili’s. That one was my idea. It is just me, since the beginning of the league, who did not do a punishment.
Just give her a punishment or let it go.
There was a group FaceTime call recently where some of the guys were talking about it being unfair that I didn’t have to do a punishment. I wasn’t part of the call, but Milk Mile guy texted me separately to tell me to join because they were talking about me.
As soon as I joined, they changed topics, but later subtly brought up that I still need to do one. I said, you guys can’t organize stuff to save your lives, and that’s not my problem. They got upset that I’m skimping out on the punishment.
They just like to hold it over her head.
They said that I’m not a team player and I’m killing the fun. I think that if they can’t choose and organize a punishment in the offseason, I shouldn’t have to suffer 3 years later, especially when I have absolutely destroyed them the last two years.
I didn’t refuse to do a punishment at all, but if I am not given one, this is just not my problem.
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It seems like these guys just like holding the punishment over her head. Maybe she should give them a deadline or something.
Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this odd situation.
This commenter is spot on.
Honestly, her friends do sound immature.
The punishment needs to be set ahead of time, according to this commenter.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a car owner who gets annoyed with his mechanic for taking too long, so pays to have the car towed home.
Here is someone who thinks punishments should be identified before the season starts.
This person says punishments should expire within a year.
If they haven’t come up with a punishment by now, it is too late.
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