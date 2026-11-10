Travel Policy Overhaul Seemed Like A Smart Management Move, But Employees Quickly Discovered The New Rules Worked Heavily In Their Favor

Cost-cutting plans can become expensive when employees understand the new rules better than management.

What happens when a boss makes traveling workers book and pay for their own hotels?

The higher-paid employees found a way to help their coworkers while collecting meals, rewards, and extra money.

Keep reading to see how quickly the savings plan collapsed.

Old boss changed system so employees have to pay hotels upfront… I worked for a company where we worked away most weeks. The existing system was simple, hotels were booked by the company. However the boss decided to change the system to save money. He believed it would force us travel 2-4 hours each way per night ontop of an 8-10 hour shift.

The lower paid workers complained but the higher paid knew we could use this to our advantage.

Here’s how they took advantage of it…

One of the guys negotiated with hotels; free breakfast, evening meals and drinks included but not on the invoice. This meant we always topped the maximum £100 per night he allocated for hotels. On his previous account he paid £60-70 per night. This also meant it freed up our £25 tax free evening meal money. If breakfast was included on the invoice he would deduct from the £25.

It was good while it lasted!

To keep everyone happy the higher paid ones paid for the lower paid ones with an air miles reward credit card, they also setup reward accounts with the hotels. It was great, we were all planning free holidays with the hotel rewards/air miles and we were £125 per week better off. Unfortunately the boss realised how badly his plan panned out and he reverted back to paying for the hotels himself within 6 weeks.

The boss didn’t think that through too well.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The boss obviously didn’t think it through very well.

It seems like the boss didn’t really care about the employees.

This person definitely took full advantage of business travel!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

Another person knows how tiring driving on a business trip can be.

These traveling workers negotiated hotel packages with free food, collected reward points, and used credit cards that earned airline miles.

The new system increased nightly costs and left employees better off, forcing the boss to restore company-managed bookings within six weeks.

He tried to reduce expenses and accidentally started a vacation rewards program.