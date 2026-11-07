Woman Dealing With Serious Medical Issue And Two Toddlers Wanted To Take A Nap, But Her Father-In-Law Had Some Strong Opinions About It

Having family stay over can be nice, but being a good host shouldn’t necessarily mean putting your own needs aside, especially if you’re already dealing with a lot.

In this case, one woman is caring for two toddlers while dealing with a serious medical situation that will soon require surgery.

After getting up early with her children, she asked her mother-in-law if it would be okay to go back to bed for some much-needed rest.

The request wasn’t an issue for her MIL, but apparently her FIL had a very different opinion.

What would you do in her situation?

Check out the full story below.

AITA for not wanting my in-laws to stay at our house anymore after overhearing my FIL complain that I was still in bed at 9:15? I’m married, and my in-laws are currently visiting and staying in our home. We also have two toddlers, so our mornings are already busy and exhausting. I generally get along with my in-laws, particularly my MIL, but this morning something happened that has me seriously reconsidering whether I want them staying with us anymore. Some important context: I’m currently dealing with a fairly serious medical situation.

Doctors found a mass on my right adrenal gland.

And this isn’t the only issue.

Imaging couldn’t definitively determine what it is, and I’m now scheduled to have the adrenal gland and tumor surgically removed in September. I’ve also had episodes involving high blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, headaches, sweating, shaking, etc., so this has been physically and emotionally exhausting. (Note: the in-laws know) This morning, I was awake around 5:00 a.m. with the toddlers and was up and moving around pretty early. Around 7:20 a.m., after my MIL got up, I told her I was tired and asked if she minded if I went back to lie down. She was completely fine with it, so I went back to bed.

But someone else had something to say about it.

At around 9:15, I overheard my FIL arguing with my MIL because I was still in bed. From what I could hear, he was upset that I wasn’t up and out of the bedroom yet. He was also complaining that I hadn’t cooked breakfast for them and suggesting that maybe I shouldn’t have stayed up so late. My MIL was actually defending me. Eventually, I came out and said good morning, but the tension in the room was thick enough that I could immediately tell something had happened. It really bothered me.

The tension itself bothered her, and she doesn’t want to feel this way in her own house.

I’m already tired and not feeling well, and dealing with a potentially serious health issue has made stress harder on me physically. Afterward, I became extremely overwhelmed and jittery, and my heart started racing like I had consumed a ton of caffeine. I eventually went back to my bedroom just to get away from everything and calm down. I would NEVER tell my husband that he couldn’t see or visit his parents. That’s his family, and I don’t want to interfere with that relationship. I’m also not saying they could never visit us. But I’m seriously considering making overnight visits a thing of the past.

Should she?

They could stay in a hotel or other accommodations when they come, and my husband is completely free to visit them whenever he wants. Part of me feels guilty because they’re family. But another part of me feels like I should be able to sleep, rest, or simply exist in my own home without worrying that a houseguest is judging what time I get out of bed or expecting me to cook breakfast for them, especially while I’m sick, caring for two toddlers, and preparing for surgery. And honestly, even if I weren’t sick, I’m struggling with the idea that another adult staying in my house thinks I should be out of my own bedroom by a certain time and responsible for preparing their breakfast. AITA?

This isn’t a hotel, Mr! She needs to be at ease for her recovery, too. One of her options is taking a break from the visits until she’s recovered. But what did Reddit think?

That’s a good question.

I agree.

Another suggestion.

A reader shares their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

True.

Some people are just clueless and say things without thinking. Maybe he’ll adjust his behavior. Let’s be honest, her husband needs to call his dad out or ask his mom to do so.

Stopping the visits without discussing why could make things worse.

She just wants to feel comfortable in her own home while dealing with a lot.

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