Woman Gets Tired Of Her Aunt Repeatedly Using The Wrong Name For Her Partner, But She’s Unsure If Calling Her Out Is Worth The Drama

Anyone can make an innocent mistake once, but when you continue to make it time after time, it starts to look a lot less innocent.

One woman noticed that her aunt introduced her partner incorrectly every single time they all got together.

She’d addressed it with her aunt privately more than once, but each time, her aunt just laughed it off and then did the same thing at the next gathering.

Growing increasingly fed up, the woman started wondering whether a more direct correction was warranted, or whether it would only create an unnecessary scene.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

WIBTA if I correct my aunt when she tells people the wrong name for my partner again My aunt keeps introducing my partner to new people as Mark, even though his name is Matt. It happens every time we see her at family events, and I have already reminded her privately a couple of times, but she just laughs it off.

She wants to put a stop to this behavior, but she isn’t sure how to address it in a way that her aunt would take seriously.

I am thinking of speaking up the next time it happens so Matt does not have to keep correcting her himself. The thing is, my aunt says it is no big deal and that people understand she just mixed it up, and my cousin agrees that correcting her in public would make her feel embarrassed.

Her partner remains a good sport about the mix-up, but she knows it will continue to bother her until it stops.

Matt says it does not bother him that much and that it is easier to let it slide. I get that she is older and might feel put on the spot, but it feels strange to keep letting it happen when a two-second correction would stop it. I am trying to figure out if saying something the next time she does it would make me the one causing an unnecessary scene. WIBTA if I correct her?

Her aunt shouldn’t get a free pass just because of her age.

What did Reddit think?

Most considerate people make an effort to change when you confront them about an issue.

Sure, she’s old, but so what? That doesn’t excuse the disrespect.

When it comes to calling someone the wrong name, the longer you wait to correct someone, the more likely it is that the wrong name sticks.

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Shouldn’t her aunt be embarrassed by all this?

The aunt has been calling a man by the wrong name for long enough that it stopped being a slip and became a habit. Meaning no harm is a fine defense the first time, but by the fifth time, you lose any sense of goodwill.

Her partner laughing it off shows just the kind of stand-up guy he is, but that doesn’t mean she should stop pursuing a more respectful arrangement with her aunt.

Whether or not her aunt intended to cause harm is irrelevant at this point.

Intent doesn’t erase impact.

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