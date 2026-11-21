Imagine living in an area where street parking is hard to find, and your neighbors aren’t very understanding when you ask them for a favor due to a wheelchair.

If you had the opportunity to buy land that is currently used as neighbor parking and turn it into your own private parking, would you do it, or would that be unfair to the neighbors?

In this story, one man was in this situation, and he feels a little guilty about taking away parking from his neighbors; however, he did it for his wife who is in a wheelchair.

Did he do the right thing or mess up? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA FOR TAKING NEIGHBOUR’S PARKING AWAY I moved into my current home about 15 years ago but the issue leading to this started 5 years ago. When the developer built the houses I live in, he planned to build another one on the end next to mine but could not get planning permission as the plot was to narrow 21 feet (about 2 ½ parking spaces wide) & there is no foot path on the side road. The space went undeveloped so people just parked on it as the street at the front has parking restrictions (max 2 hour stay) for none permit holders (none residents) and the nearest parking for longer is a pay and display car park about 5 to 10 minutes walk away.

He asked for a favor.

When I met my now wife who is a wheelchair user I asked my neighbours if they could leave the area closest to the path for her or at least leave extra space as she needed to open her door fully to get her chair in and out. All I got was it’s not designated parking or a disabled space so shove off. They then made sure to use that area and or park no more than 6 inches from drivers door of her car so she had to park on street.

He made sure his wife could park there.

Here is where I maybe the AH the builder put the plot up for sale by auction and I bought it, put up signs and started issuing parking charges to every unauthorised vehicle i.e. not me or wife. Once neighbours stopped parking there I had it paved and a 3 foot fence built with electric gate. Neighbours complained to council as I had not filed for planning permission but it was all covered by permitted development. I should point out again that as a result of me blocking off this “parking area” that they had used for years anyone coming to visit my neighbours has a 5 to 10 minute walk from the nearest parking spot if they want to stay more that 2 hours (traffic wardens regularly patrol the road).

He wants to know if he did the right thing or not.

Neighbours then sued me for stopping them using their parking spaces so I took them to court for not paying the parking charges they lost I won. Most people I know say I asked nicely first so did nothing wrong when acting less nicely but others say I should of given them a warning first or turned it in to designated parking. So I have a legal judgement but I would like a moral one so AITA for 1) sending my neighbour’s parking charge notices for using the space they had always used 2) closing off the spaces knowing it would cause issues just because I could?

The law is on his side, but he understands why the neighbors are upset. However, the neighbors weren’t sympathetic at all when he explained the issue with his wife and the parking spots.

Did he do anything wrong?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the neighbors are the problem.

Another person doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

This person calls the neighbors antisocial.

Another person thinks the neighbors can only blame themselves.

He needed a place for his wife to park her car and get out easily. His neighbors were inconsiderate. He did the logical thing. He owns the land now. The neighbors can complain, but they brought this on themselves.

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