She Planned A Halloween Sleepover With Her Bestie For Weeks, So She Pushed Back When Her Husband Gave The Guest Room To His Mom At The Last Minute

Plans made weeks ahead should count for something.

One woman and her closest friend had a Halloween night mapped out from start to finish, with a dog sitter booked and a sleepover at the woman’s house so neither would ride home alone.

The friend was supposed to get the guest room, since she doesn’t have one of her own.

But plans soon changed when her husband and his mom left the party early and went back to the house.

By the time the woman called to check in, his mom was already staying the night in the guest room, and her husband told her the friend could take the couch.

She said that wasn’t fair, but he said family comes first.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for putting my friend over my MIL? I (25F) and my closest friend (25F) made Halloween plans in early October. We were going out, she got a dog sitter, and we were going to stay the night at my house afterward so neither of us had to take an Uber alone.

So the night went on as planned.

We start our night at one of our favorite spots with my husband, MIL, and some friends. Afterward, my friend and I split off to attend an event that we had purchased tickets for.

Soon she learned there was a bit of a change of plans for her MIL.

At the end of the night, I call my husband to ask if he wants anything to eat, and he informs me that he is at home cooking for himself and MIL. He says that he and MIL left the function because they were hungry and rode together in my husband’s car to our house.

So soon the couple was forced to deal with a logistical headache the likes of which their household had never seen.

It’s 1 a.m. at this point, and he informs me that his mom is staying the night. I say okay and remind him that my friend is also staying, and he replies, “Okay, she can have the couch.” After the call, I message him that it is unfair to kick my friend out of the guest room when these plans have been set for weeks.

But of course, her husband thinks his mother is entitled to the bed.

He informs me that family gets priority over the bed, and that MIL, instead, asked to be taken home. The next morning, I called MIL and apologized for making her feel unwelcome.

She tried to smooth things over with her MIL, but it’s clear the two still don’t fully see eye-to-eye.

I vocalized that I didn’t believe it was fair to kick my friend out of the room because of a last-minute guest. She had brought her stuff over to prepare for the night and following morning. She accepted the apology but reiterated that family comes first. AITA for standing up for my friend?

The plans she made first should come first.

What did Reddit think?

Her MIL doesn’t get to just automatically control everything around her.

This user doesn’t exactly buy this MIL’s story.

This all comes down to respect (or lack thereof).

Family doesn’t always come first.

This woman did the one thing her husband skipped, which was to think about the plans that were already in place.

Her friend had booked a dog sitter, counted on the guest room, and been promised a safe place to sleep after a night out.

A promise like that doesn’t deserve to be broken.

This couple really needs to work on their communication.

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