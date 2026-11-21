Woman Sat On A Bench At A Park, But A Mom Asked Her To Move Because Of The Way Her Face Looks

Imagine being a parent and going to the park with your children to let them run around and play. What would you do if you saw a stranger sitting on a bench and their face had quite a few scars on it? Would you mind your own business, or would you ask them to leave?

In this story, one mom in this situation actually goes up to the person on the bench and asks her to leave, but the person on the bench doesn’t think she should’ve had to leave.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for refusing to leave a park for the way i look? For context, i have a lot of scars on my face. I can’t explain too much into my scars. Hopefully it’s not too much for me to say that i did it to myself and i have been clean from doing that for over a year.

Her scars must be very noticeable.

I was at quite a large park with a two of my friends. After walking for a bit we decided to take a seat on a bench, my friend is an amputee and struggles to walk long distances sometimes. The bench happened to be next to a park with a lot of children playing. We were sat at this bench for about 5 minutes and a woman approached us from the park. She glanced at me and looked only at my friends and said “I’m sorry but your friends face is making my children and other children uncomfortable, could you sit somewhere else?” I was totally embarrassed and expected my friends to refuse, however they apologised and were getting up to leave.

She doesn’t think she should’ve had to move.

I said to the woman and my friends that i wouldn’t move to another bench. The woman said that i should respect her children’s innocence and that i should expect to have “limitations in life”. My friends and I ended up leaving just because i didn’t want to discuss anymore. Now I don’t know wether i was in the wrong or right, my friends think that the woman was in her rights to expect us to move and somewhat agree with the things she said. So, AITA?

Children will eventually have to learn that not everyone looks the same. I can’t imagine going up to a stranger and asking them to move because of the way their face looks.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the mom is the one who should’ve moved.

Another person doesn’t think OP should’ve moved.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

This person has a question about the scars.

Nobody thinks she should’ve had to move.

I can’t help but wonder if the children were really the ones who were uncomfortable or if it was the mom who was uncomfortable. She had some nerve to ask someone to leave because of her appearance! The mom was the problem here, not the person with the scars.

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