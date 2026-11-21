Man Helps His Brother-In-Law Pay For Car Repairs, Then Takes The Money Back When He’s Not Repaid Quickly Enough

Is it great to help family out financially if you can afford to do so? Yes, yes it is, but only, and I really mean only here, only if you don’t mind if they never pay you back. You don’t want money ruining your relationship. You don’t want to resent them if they don’t pay you back.

In this story, one man loaned his brother-in-law money, but his brother-in-law did not pay him back when he said he would. He has grown impatient of waiting, and now, he’s wondering if he really messed up.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for getting my money? Back in August 2019, my brother-in-law and sister moved back to Ohio from Bumpus Creek. They were down on their luck, and despite being promised big things from his company he was laid off 2 months after committing to a 600 mile move for a job paying 70,000 a year (the first year was around 40,000 with the expectation he would move up.) When they returned, they had about $4,000 in funds from an extra vehicle they sold. They used the money to get an apartment, turn on utilities and enroll my 6 year old nephew in school (they swear that sending him to an Ohio school is better than the schools in Bumpus Creek.)

He helped them out financially.

Anyways, they sold my sisters Cruze and kept his 06 Colorado. It broke down in September, and he didn’t have the money to fix it so I paid for it (576.86) for a new water pump, serpentine belt, belt tensioner, alternator and battery. He promised to re-pay me over time, but at the latest he would pay me in till my March 1st when they had their tax money. He’s working up here as a financial advisor for a local car dealership (estimated yearly salary of $45,000.)

He just wants his money back.

Anyways, several times I have asked for a payment on the loan and am always fed excuses that rent, food, utilities & child expenses drains their account and that they would pay me out of their taxes. Apparently, they screwed up on their taxes and only got back 602.86 as opposed to a 4,000.00 refund expectancy. So last week, they called me over to help assemble a bed for my nephew. While I was there, I had to use the restroom so I excused myself.

He took his money back.

While in the bathroom, I noticed my brother-in-laws wallet was laid on the counter with the 600.00 tax refund in it that was in cash. I took 400 of it and slipped it in my pocket. Later my sister asked me if I had seen the cash, as that was apparently an allowance for them a new washer/dryer combo. Am I the jerk? It ticks me off that they can’t pay me but they can plan on spending what was supposed to me my money for a washer/dryer when they was doing just fine using the laundromat.

Technically, they owe him money, but also, he has resorted to lying and stealing to get it back. The first mistake was loaning them the money at all.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person points out that he did something illegal.

Another person tells him what he did was wrong.

Everyone seems to be saying the same thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

Another person makes several good points.

Stealing is wrong. Even though his brother-in-law owes him money, taking money out of his wallet is stealing. I hope he gives the money back.

This is why you don’t loan money to family.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid. Read Story →