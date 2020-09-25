Sep 25, 2020

The Shirk Report – Volume 597

the-friday-shirk-report

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Wait for it
Good one Shaggy!
Simpler times
It was fun while it lasted
You know you need to log off when
Get outside
Sea tornado. Get inside
This deserves an Oscar
This spot is reserved
You sit on a throne of LIES
I felt this
When your friend asks you to watch their kid for a sec and they start crying
This temporary beach art is beautiful!
Green army man cosplay ftw
Love yourself first and everything else falls into line
Task failed successfully
Actually though
A little work motivation
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Photos: Remembering the Life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Love the Fig
The Biggest Wave Surfed This Year
Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020
The Divisive Movie Score Index
It’s Okay to Say ‘A Myriad Of’
Four-Day Work Week Statistics: Could It Ever Really Happen?
Why Erdogan wants to turn Istanbul into an island
What It Was Like to Be Prince’s Personal Photographer
Royal Museums Greenwich: Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2020 Winners

 

5 VIDEOS + September

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NO LIE, IT’S THE WEEKEND!

 

this is fine 33 The Shirk Report – Volume 597

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2020 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress.com VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter