Oct 8, 2020

An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

@fine_art_simpsons is a popular Instagram account doing funny photoshop mashups, inserting various Simpsons characters into classic artworks.

The account takes it one step further in the caption, citing the original artist’s name while Simpsonizing the title, exposing people in a fun way to fine art. Some of the artworks are instantly recognizable but others may just be vaguely familiar or completely new.

You can find some of the Sifter’s personal favourites below but be sure to check out @fine_art_simpsons on Instagram for more!

 

 

1. Wassily Kandinsky – Autumn in Knoxville

simpsons fine art photoshops 6 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

2. Lawren S. Harris – Murderhorn in Snow

simpsons fine art photoshops 7 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

3. David Hockney – Isolated & Weird

simpsons fine art photoshops 13 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

4. Hokusai – The Great Wave (of Real Acid)

simpsons fine art photoshops 1 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

5. Gustav Klimt – The Kiss (… The Baby Looked at Me)

simpsons fine art photoshops 17 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

6. Nicolas Poussin – A Dance to the Music of the Queen of Summertime

simpsons fine art photoshops 2 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

7. René Magritte – La Pierre du Triomphe

simpsons fine art photoshops 4 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

8. Cy Twombly – Untitled (Springfield Elementary)

simpsons fine art photoshops 8 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

9. Claude Monet – Haystacks

simpsons fine art photoshops 12 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

10. Alfredo Ramos Martínez – Flores Mexicanas

simpsons fine art photoshops 18 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

11. Mark Rothko – Everything’s Coming Up Yellow, Blue, Orange

simpsons fine art photoshops 11 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

12. Emily Carr – Northern Reticulated Forest

simpsons fine art photoshops 10 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

13. René Magritte – The Blank Signature (I Bring You Love)

simpsons fine art photoshops 9 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

14. Edgar Degas – Three Dancers on a Stage

simpsons fine art photoshops 3 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

15. René Magritte – The Art of Sweet and Tasty Living

simpsons fine art photoshops 5 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

16. René Magritte – Le Raté (The Dud)

simpsons fine art photoshops 15 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

17. Caspar David Friedrich – Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog

simpsons fine art photoshops 16 An Introduction to Fine Art Through Funny Simpsons Mashups

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: ART, BEST OF, FUNNY, HISTORY
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Comments

Copyright © 2020 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress.com VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter