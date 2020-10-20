James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art
Yorkshire-based artist James Brunt (featured previously) channels his creativity to enjoy the outdoors; using leaves, twigs, rocks, and anything else he finds to create temporary works of earth art.
Brunt carefully collects and arranges the found objects into vibrant patterns. The naturally stunning colours of Autumn really makes these pop. Can you imagine being the next people on these trails and stumbling across these works before weather and time made them vanish again?
To see more beautiful works from Brunt, check him out at the links below.
