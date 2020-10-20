Oct 20, 2020

James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

 

Yorkshire-based artist James Brunt (featured previously) channels his creativity to enjoy the outdoors; using leaves, twigs, rocks, and anything else he finds to create temporary works of earth art.

Brunt carefully collects and arranges the found objects into vibrant patterns. The naturally stunning colours of Autumn really makes these pop. Can you imagine being the next people on these trails and stumbling across these works before weather and time made them vanish again?

JAMES BRUNT
Facebook | Twitter | Etsy | Patreon

 

 

1.

earth art by james brunt 2020 2 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

2.

earth art by james brunt 2020 14 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

3.

earth art by james brunt 2020 9 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

4.

earth art by james brunt 2020 11 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

5.

earth art by james brunt 2020 1 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

6.

earth art by james brunt 2020 7 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

7.

earth art by james brunt 2020 4 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

8.

earth art by james brunt 2020 5 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

9.

earth art by james brunt 2020 3 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

10.

earth art by james brunt 2020 6 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

11.

earth art by james brunt 2020 12 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

12.

earth art by james brunt 2020 15 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

13.

earth art by james brunt 2020 13 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

14.

earth art by james brunt 2020 8 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

15.

earth art by james brunt 2020 17 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

16.

earth art by james brunt 2020 10 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

17.

earth art by james brunt 2020 16 James Brunt Uses Fall Foliage to Create Temporary Works of Earth Art

