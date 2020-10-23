Oct 23, 2020

The Shirk Report – Volume 601

the-friday-shirk-report

 

Friday!
Stepping into the weekend like
Me watching last night’s debate
Superheroes without their powers
This is an amazing idea
How flat earthers think Japan reached Pearl Harbor
Children please
Just goat things
Bear? Don’t care
Okay this is impressive
A paint brush is whatever you want it to be
English is weird
Dads are different
Thanks Sir Richard!
The tiniest handrail you ever did see
Sprouting cherry tomato seeds
When you realize you’re an old piano
This guy right here!
And this guy right here!
Until next week

 

Are We Trading Our Happiness for Modern Comforts?
How the ‘Diabolical’ Beetle Survives Being Run Over by a Car
The 25 most spectacular branding fails of the last 25 years
iPhone 12 Pro so expensive in India that you can fly to Dubai to buy it, come back, and still save money
What would the world do without GPS?
Why social media makes you feel so old
How dams have reshaped our planet
Why TV ratings for sports have been down since returning
Doctors May Have Found Secretive New Organs in the Center of Your Head
Merriam-Webster’s Time Traveler Lets You Check Out New Words from the Year You were Born

 

he’s UPSIDE DOWN. 💪 [via @malschman_55]

MAKE GOOD TIMES THIS WEEKEND!

 

dads hate stopping tweet The Shirk Report – Volume 601

 

