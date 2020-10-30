Oct 30, 2020

The Shirk Report – Volume 602

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Mount Thisguymore
Thanks I hate it
He gave his dog a pickle and he noped it so fast
Terrifying
Cat said, ‘I’m good’
At this point I’d be surprised if it didn’t happen
Reflective gold coating
Knock Knock
That’s enough Internet for today
Nooooooooooo
This guy went all the way with his exposé
Work smarter not harder
Clever!
2020
2020 cont.
Oh noooo
We must protect him at all costs
Just keep smiling
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Why Baseball Fans Stopped Rushing the Field
Why Your Brain Can’t Resist Reese’s
Elon Musk Asks This Confusing Riddle During Job Interviews. Can You Answer It?
Taiwan marks 200 days without domestic Covid-19 infection
The Unsinkable Maddie Stone, Google’s Bug-Hunting Badass
The Rogue Planets That Wander the Galaxy Alone
Why it’s getting harder to mine gold
In Praise of Wholesome Activities
The Most Dangerous Film in the World
A room, a bar and a classroom: how the coronavirus is spread through the air

 

5 VIDEOS + Buford

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HERE’S TO A BOO-RIFFIC WEEKEND

 

the final curse of 2020 The Shirk Report – Volume 602

 

