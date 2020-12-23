Dec 23, 2020

Google Trends ‘Year in Search’ 2020 Visualized

google trends 2020 year in search infographic visualization Google Trends Year in Search 2020 Visualized

Infographic by Roshaan Khan

 

Google Trends recently released their ‘Year in Search’ report for 2020. It lists the top terms and topics that were globally searched for during the year.

Data Viz expert and redditor, Roshaan Khan, gathered the data for the top global search terms relating to the people, news, and world events and visualized their popularity over the year.

Most of the search terms relate, directly and indirectly, to the Coronavirus pandemic, which had people around the world searching for answers.

 

 

Comments

