Dec 4, 2020

The Shirk Report – Volume 607

the-friday-shirk-report

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Wait for it..
When your best friend calls you out for filming everything
2020
The neglect is real
Mystery solved
Bezos you diabolical
Smashing
Splitting
Slicing
I wonder how many horn honks this has prevented
The science of binging
The words of encouragement killed me
Bruh
Well intentioned, poorly executed
By George, he’s got it!
Best audience ever
Everyone liked that
Simpler times
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

52 things I learned in 2020
11 Facts About Coast Redwoods, the Tallest Trees in the World
TIME’s 2020 Kid of the Year: Meet Gitanjali Rao
Baby girl born from record-setting 27-year-old embryo
Measuring Your Happiness Can Help Improve It
Small Data, Big Implications
The Incredible Journey of the Electronic Plastic Bottle
The psychology behind ‘revenge bedtime procrastination’
A 4-Day Workweek for 5 Days’ Pay? Unilever New Zealand Is the Latest to Try
The most striking images of 2020

 

5 VIDEOS + Stan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TAKE A DRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE THIS WEEKEND

 

mariah carey szn 71 The Shirk Report – Volume 607

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2020 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress.com VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter