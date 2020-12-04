The Shirk Report – Volume 607
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Wait for it..
– When your best friend calls you out for filming everything
– 2020
– The neglect is real
– Mystery solved
– Bezos you diabolical
– Smashing
– Splitting
– Slicing
– I wonder how many horn honks this has prevented
– The science of binging
– The words of encouragement killed me
– Bruh
– Well intentioned, poorly executed
– By George, he’s got it!
– Best audience ever
– Everyone liked that
– Simpler times
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 52 things I learned in 2020
– 11 Facts About Coast Redwoods, the Tallest Trees in the World
– TIME’s 2020 Kid of the Year: Meet Gitanjali Rao
– Baby girl born from record-setting 27-year-old embryo
– Measuring Your Happiness Can Help Improve It
– Small Data, Big Implications
– The Incredible Journey of the Electronic Plastic Bottle
– The psychology behind ‘revenge bedtime procrastination’
– A 4-Day Workweek for 5 Days’ Pay? Unilever New Zealand Is the Latest to Try
– The most striking images of 2020
5 VIDEOS + Stan
Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT
Comments