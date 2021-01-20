“First the man takes the drink, then the drink takes the man.”
“You were on my mind” is a powerful sculpture by artist Thomas Lerooy completed in 2014.
Made from bronze, glass, and silver patina, the sculpture measures 55 x 65 x 30 cm. Born 1981 in Roeselare, Belgium, Lerooy is currently based in Brussels and is represented by the Rodolphe Janssen Gallery, whom eloquently summarizes Lerooy’s work:
We humans are fallible beings, aware of the briefness of mortal life even as we seek to quicken its pace with questionable choices. We are seduced by our own destruction and inevitably, even attempt to perfect it. How else would one explain the exquisite touch of a cigarette pressed against one’s lips, or the contents of a gigantic champagne bottle coursing through one’s hands?
Such is the concern of Thomas Lerooy, whose immaculately detailed drawings and sculptures betray an uncanny understanding of the weight of human life – a weight that is as insuperable in the face of vice as it is slyly comical in the face of mortality. Like renaissance depictions of saints and martyrs, Lerooy’s sculptures find themselves doomed to wear the consequences of their choices as lasting imagery, long past their finite existence. But Lerooy goes further: Suddenly, his subjects are no longer themselves, but become fragmented and dismembered, literal physicalizations of their shortcomings.
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Comments