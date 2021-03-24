Mar 24, 2021

Astronaut Mike Hopkins is Sharing Photos from his Window Seat and They’re Incredible

astronaut mike hopkins photos from window of spacex crew dragon resilience 11 Astronaut Mike Hopkins is Sharing Photos from his Window Seat and Theyre Incredible

 

NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins has been sharing some incredible photos from the window seat of Resilience, a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Hopkins was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2009. The Missouri native is currently serving as Commander on the Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon, named Resilience, which launched November 15, 2020. It is the first post-certification mission of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft – the second crewed flight for that vehicle – and his second long duration mission aboard the International Space Station. He is also serving as Flight Engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 64.

Previously, Hopkins was member of the Expedition 37/38 crew and has logged 166 days in space. Below you will find some amazing photos from space that he took on board Resilience. Follow him on Twitter for more space updates!

 

 

astronaut mike hopkins photos from window of spacex crew dragon resilience 1 Astronaut Mike Hopkins is Sharing Photos from his Window Seat and Theyre Incredible

Photograph by Mike Hopkins

 

astronaut mike hopkins photos from window of spacex crew dragon resilience 7 Astronaut Mike Hopkins is Sharing Photos from his Window Seat and Theyre Incredible

Photograph by Mike Hopkins

 

astronaut mike hopkins photos from window of spacex crew dragon resilience 5 Astronaut Mike Hopkins is Sharing Photos from his Window Seat and Theyre Incredible

Photograph by Mike Hopkins

 

astronaut mike hopkins photos from window of spacex crew dragon resilience 2 Astronaut Mike Hopkins is Sharing Photos from his Window Seat and Theyre Incredible

Photograph by Mike Hopkins

 

astronaut mike hopkins photos from window of spacex crew dragon resilience 9 Astronaut Mike Hopkins is Sharing Photos from his Window Seat and Theyre Incredible

Photograph by Mike Hopkins

 

astronaut mike hopkins photos from window of spacex crew dragon resilience 4 Astronaut Mike Hopkins is Sharing Photos from his Window Seat and Theyre Incredible

Photograph by Mike Hopkins

 

astronaut mike hopkins photos from window of spacex crew dragon resilience 8 Astronaut Mike Hopkins is Sharing Photos from his Window Seat and Theyre Incredible

Photograph by Mike Hopkins

 

astronaut mike hopkins photos from window of spacex crew dragon resilience 10 Astronaut Mike Hopkins is Sharing Photos from his Window Seat and Theyre Incredible

Photograph by Mike Hopkins

 

astronaut mike hopkins photos from window of spacex crew dragon resilience 3 Astronaut Mike Hopkins is Sharing Photos from his Window Seat and Theyre Incredible

Photograph by Mike Hopkins

 

astronaut mike hopkins photos from window of spacex crew dragon resilience 9 1 Astronaut Mike Hopkins is Sharing Photos from his Window Seat and Theyre Incredible

Photograph by Mike Hopkins

 

astronaut mike hopkins photos from window of spacex crew dragon resilience 6 Astronaut Mike Hopkins is Sharing Photos from his Window Seat and Theyre Incredible

Photograph by Mike Hopkins

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: BEST OF, NATURE/SPACE, SCI/TECH, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , ,

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter