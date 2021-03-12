Mar 12, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 621

20 IMAGES

Friday!
How to keep the seat beside you open
I was not expecting that… and get well soon!
Mom ftw!
Also mom
Someone got the Goldfish edge piece in their bag
The amount of crap they give you when you buy a dress shirt is absurd
Don’t know exactly what’s happening here but it looks awesome
Safety first
I could stay here
Now that’s salty
To avoid waste, some airlines are selling leftover food in supermarkets
Whoever wrote this product manual had a sense of humour
Happy anniversary y’all!
lol he told him to fetch the cat
Here’s a machine I never knew existed: donut filler
Last one is smooth
The answer has been sitting in front of us the whole time
Stay the course
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The bizarre tale of the world’s last lost tourist, who thought Maine was San Francisco
How Google’s New Career Certificates Could Disrupt the College Degree
The NBA is at a breaking point with three-point shooting
14 Things You Might Not Know About Nineteen Eighty-Four
Getting to the Bottom of the Runner’s High
Changing Your Mind Can Make You Less Anxious
A new program can animate old photos. But there’s nothing human about artificial intelligence
Beeple NFT Sells For $69.3 Million, Becoming Most-Expensive Ever
10 Years Since the Great East Japan Earthquake
Why KAWS’s Global Success May Well Be a Symptom of a Depressed Culture, Adrift in Nostalgia and Retail Therapy

 

5 VIDEOS + Greatest GeoGuess Ever

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HERE’S TO THE YEARKEND

 

what a year this week has been 37 The Shirk Report – Volume 621

 

