The Shirk Report – Volume 621
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– How to keep the seat beside you open
– I was not expecting that… and get well soon!
– Mom ftw!
– Also mom
– Someone got the Goldfish edge piece in their bag
– The amount of crap they give you when you buy a dress shirt is absurd
– Don’t know exactly what’s happening here but it looks awesome
– Safety first
– I could stay here
– Now that’s salty
– To avoid waste, some airlines are selling leftover food in supermarkets
– Whoever wrote this product manual had a sense of humour
– Happy anniversary y’all!
– lol he told him to fetch the cat
– Here’s a machine I never knew existed: donut filler
– Last one is smooth
– The answer has been sitting in front of us the whole time
– Stay the course
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The bizarre tale of the world’s last lost tourist, who thought Maine was San Francisco
– How Google’s New Career Certificates Could Disrupt the College Degree
– The NBA is at a breaking point with three-point shooting
– 14 Things You Might Not Know About Nineteen Eighty-Four
– Getting to the Bottom of the Runner’s High
– Changing Your Mind Can Make You Less Anxious
– A new program can animate old photos. But there’s nothing human about artificial intelligence
– Beeple NFT Sells For $69.3 Million, Becoming Most-Expensive Ever
– 10 Years Since the Great East Japan Earthquake
– Why KAWS’s Global Success May Well Be a Symptom of a Depressed Culture, Adrift in Nostalgia and Retail Therapy
5 VIDEOS + Greatest GeoGuess Ever
