The Skinniest House in London (14 Photos)
A home located in West London’s Shepherd Bush neighborhood has hit the market at a cool £950,000 ($1.3m USD), and is being marketed as the skinniest house in London. At a mere 6 ft wide (1.82m), the unique 2-br property boasts 1,034 sq ft. (96 sq m) over five floors.
A former hat shop, it was converted into a five-floor residential property in the 1990s by fashion photographer Juergen Teller. “Pride and Prejudice” actor Simon Woods later lived in the home between 2006 and 2008.
The garden in the backyard looks inviting and there’s also a rooftop terrace. Below you will find pictures of the home at Goldhawk Road, Shepherds Bush, W12. You can see the official listing here and also view a virtual tour here.
