Yo-Yo Ma Puts on Free Concert While Waiting for Covid Vaccine Shot
While waiting for his second vaccine shot, legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma put on a free performance for the staff and other people waiting for their shot at the Berkshire Community College in Pittsville, Massachusetts on Saturday.
According to CNN, this isn’t the first time that Ma has used music to help others during the pandemic. Last September, he and pianist Emmanuel Ax performed pop up concerts from a flatbed truck around Berkshire for frontline workers.
Check out the video clips from the vaccine center embedded below.
Ma (65) has recorded more than 90 albums and won 18 Grammy Awards. He has been a United Nations Messenger of Peace since 2006. He was awarded The Glenn Gould Prize in 1999, the National Medal of Arts in 2001, Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, and Polar Music Prize in 2012. [source]
Staff described how a hush fell across the clinic as Ma began to play. “It was so weird how peaceful the whole building became, just having a little bit of music in the background,” said Leslie Drager, the lead clinical manager for the vaccination site, according to the Washington Post. [source]
