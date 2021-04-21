Apr 8, 2021

21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak cover 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

 

Oleg Shupliak is a Ukrainian artist living in Berezhany. The artist has gained a large following online for his Dali-esque portraits that reveal the surreal faces of famous artists like van Gogh and da Vinci. The artist uses a variety of mediums and techniques like painting, photography, graphics, illustration, and animation for his works.

Below you will find some of our personal favourites but you can find many more at the links below.

 

OLEG SHUPLILAK
Website | Facebook | Instagram

 

 

1.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 16 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

2.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 19 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

3.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 18 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

4.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 8 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

5.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 15 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

6.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 14 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

7.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 3 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

8.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 6 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

9.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 10 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

10.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 13 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

11.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 21 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

12.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 12 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

13.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 20 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

14.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 2 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

15.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 1 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

16.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 5 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

17.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 11 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

18.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 17 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

19.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 9 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

20.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 7 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

21.

surreal portraits by oleg shuplIak 4 21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak

