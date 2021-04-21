Apr 8, 2021
21 Surreal Portraits by Oleg Shupliak
Oleg Shupliak is a Ukrainian artist living in Berezhany. The artist has gained a large following online for his Dali-esque portraits that reveal the surreal faces of famous artists like van Gogh and da Vinci. The artist uses a variety of mediums and techniques like painting, photography, graphics, illustration, and animation for his works.
Below you will find some of our personal favourites but you can find many more at the links below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
