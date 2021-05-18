May 18, 2021
The ‘Pavement Surgeon’ Beautifying the Damaged Sidewalks of France
Ememem is a French mosaic artist that has been beautifying the streets of France (and abroad) by repairing damaged sidewalks and crumbling facades with mosaic tiles. According to Colossal, Ememem’s first mosaic dates back 10 years, when he repaired a pothole in a Lyon alley.
The artist’s work can be found all over Paris, Lyon, and even Barcelona. Be sure to follow Ememem on Instagram where he frequently shares his latest works. You can also find him online at the links below!
[h/t Colossal]
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
