Jun 10, 2021

Long Exposure Traffic Lights at Night by Lucas Zimmermann (7 Photos)

 

I love this ongoing photo series by photographer Lucas Zimmermann (featured previously). A set of traffic lights on a seemingly remote stretch of road, photographed on a foggy night using multiple long exposure shots.

The moody photo series almost has a bit of a ‘Stranger Things’ vibe and I dig it. For more from Zimmermann, check out more of his work at the links below!

LUCAS ZIMMERMANN
Website | Facebook | Behance | Instagram

 

 

traffic lights at night by lucas zimmermann 1 Long Exposure Traffic Lights at Night by Lucas Zimmermann (7 Photos)

traffic lights at night by lucas zimmermann 3 Long Exposure Traffic Lights at Night by Lucas Zimmermann (7 Photos)

traffic lights at night by lucas zimmermann 6 Long Exposure Traffic Lights at Night by Lucas Zimmermann (7 Photos)

traffic lights at night by lucas zimmermann 7 Long Exposure Traffic Lights at Night by Lucas Zimmermann (7 Photos)

traffic lights at night by lucas zimmermann 4 Long Exposure Traffic Lights at Night by Lucas Zimmermann (7 Photos)

traffic lights at night by lucas zimmermann 2 Long Exposure Traffic Lights at Night by Lucas Zimmermann (7 Photos)

traffic lights at night by lucas zimmermann 5 Long Exposure Traffic Lights at Night by Lucas Zimmermann (7 Photos)

