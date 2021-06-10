Jun 10, 2021
Long Exposure Traffic Lights at Night by Lucas Zimmermann (7 Photos)
I love this ongoing photo series by photographer Lucas Zimmermann (featured previously). A set of traffic lights on a seemingly remote stretch of road, photographed on a foggy night using multiple long exposure shots.
The moody photo series almost has a bit of a ‘Stranger Things’ vibe and I dig it. For more from Zimmermann, check out more of his work at the links below!
[via Behance]
