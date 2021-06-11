The Shirk Report – Volume 634
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Grass doesn’t stand a chance
– Good dogski
– For the love of speed
– It was the best of times, it was the worst of times
– You and me both
– That’s a steak btw
– You know you’re high when
– A meme is born
– It’s a big bag
– I just wanna talk
– When dad’s on baby duty and find the hairbrush
– Wringing out a wet towel in space
– Closing up shop for the day
– Loading up the truck in style
– The MS Word butterfly effect
– Wanna go for a swim? | We’re here!
– That’s love
– That’s amore
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Errol Morris: What We Believe About Beliefs
– In Praise of Small Menus
– The Psychological Benefits of Commuting to Work
– The 30 Greatest Action Movies of All Time
– If You Sell a House These Days, the Buyer Might Be a Pension Fund
– Ring of Fire Solar eclipse 2021: The best pictures of the Sun spectacle from around the world
– Neuroscientists Have Discovered a Phenomenon That They Can’t Explain
– David Dushman, last surviving Auschwitz liberator, dies aged 98
– The Instagram Memorial of Anthony Bourdain
– How unconscious forces control our actions
5 VIDEOS
*language*
NO PLANS THIS WEEKEND!
