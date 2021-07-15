Jul 15, 2021

This Cubic Window is Highly Impractical but Looks Awesome

How cool does this corner window installation look?! Sure it’s impractical and was probably a structural nightmare for the engineer, but look! It’s a cubic window!

Now when a bird poops on it or there’s a freak hailstorm maybe they’ll regret the decision but for now, in this totally Instagramable form, it looks pretty awesome. Fingers crossed the seams are sealed and leak proof!

via reddit

 

