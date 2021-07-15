Jul 15, 2021
This Cubic Window is Highly Impractical but Looks Awesome
How cool does this corner window installation look?! Sure it’s impractical and was probably a structural nightmare for the engineer, but look! It’s a cubic window!
Now when a bird poops on it or there’s a freak hailstorm maybe they’ll regret the decision but for now, in this totally Instagramable form, it looks pretty awesome. Fingers crossed the seams are sealed and leak proof!
Corner window cube!
via reddit
