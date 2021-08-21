Aug 20, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 644

the-friday-shirk-report

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Don’t drink and mosh
The couple that laughs together stays together
Sighs heavily
That’s.. some interesting packaging you got there
Eating lunch as a celebrity
Still think about this photo from the Olympics | This one too
Here’s something I’ll never be able to do
My shoulder popped just watching this
My jaw dropped watching this.. SpaceX rocket getting shuttled to launch site
You’ve been warned
Carbs just hit different
This tree is a survivor (and also looks like it’s climbing up a hill
The start of a junk drawer
Took me a sec
Close up of mosquitoes trying to suck your blood through a t-shirt
This waterslide looks insane
One of this couple’s wedding gifts was a wallet full of gift cards to places around town
Take me back
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Is Disneyland the great American artwork?
Sweetheart Deals and Plastic Knives: All the best emails from the Apple vs. Epic trial
The Best Time-Management Advice Is Depressing But Liberating
The Difference Between Seedling, Grafted and Cutting Grown Fruit Trees
Owsley Stanley: The King of LSD
Settling Scores at a Fist-Fighting Festival in the Peruvian Andes
How Did Noah Beck Become the Biggest TikTok Guy on Earth?
They Tried to Beat DiMaggio. Like Everyone Else, They Failed.
This is how much money you need to be happy, according to science
How a Board Game About Birds Became a Surprise Blockbuster

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RIP Sean Lock

 

FEEL LIKE A KID THIS WEEKEND!

 

