The Shirk Report – Volume 644
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Don’t drink and mosh
– The couple that laughs together stays together
– Sighs heavily
– That’s.. some interesting packaging you got there
– Eating lunch as a celebrity
– Still think about this photo from the Olympics | This one too
– Here’s something I’ll never be able to do
– My shoulder popped just watching this
– My jaw dropped watching this.. SpaceX rocket getting shuttled to launch site
– You’ve been warned
– Carbs just hit different
– This tree is a survivor (and also looks like it’s climbing up a hill
– The start of a junk drawer
– Took me a sec
– Close up of mosquitoes trying to suck your blood through a t-shirt
– This waterslide looks insane
– One of this couple’s wedding gifts was a wallet full of gift cards to places around town
– Take me back
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Is Disneyland the great American artwork?
– Sweetheart Deals and Plastic Knives: All the best emails from the Apple vs. Epic trial
– The Best Time-Management Advice Is Depressing But Liberating
– The Difference Between Seedling, Grafted and Cutting Grown Fruit Trees
– Owsley Stanley: The King of LSD
– Settling Scores at a Fist-Fighting Festival in the Peruvian Andes
– How Did Noah Beck Become the Biggest TikTok Guy on Earth?
– They Tried to Beat DiMaggio. Like Everyone Else, They Failed.
– This is how much money you need to be happy, according to science
– How a Board Game About Birds Became a Surprise Blockbuster
5 VIDEOS
RIP Sean Lock
FEEL LIKE A KID THIS WEEKEND!
