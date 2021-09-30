Sep 30, 2021
Textured Landscapes: Beautiful Palette Knife Paintings by Georgia Hart
Georgia Hart is a wonderful British Canadian landscape artist currently based in London, England. Hart works exclusively with palette knives to create her signature impasto oil paintings. Thick peaks of paint incorporate another dimension into her work, starkly contrasting with her choice of delicate and pristine oil paper that purposefully frames bold and often rugged scenes.
You can follow her on Instagram and see her works currently for sale on her website. Hart is also available for commissions and has an upcoming exhibit at the Nadia Waterfield Autumn Show.
Below you will find some of our personal favorites, but you can see many more at the links below.
