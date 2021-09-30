Sep 30, 2021

Textured Landscapes: Beautiful Palette Knife Paintings by Georgia Hart

 

Georgia Hart is a wonderful British Canadian landscape artist currently based in London, England. Hart works exclusively with palette knives to create her signature impasto oil paintings. Thick peaks of paint incorporate another dimension into her work, starkly contrasting with her choice of delicate and pristine oil paper that purposefully frames bold and often rugged scenes.

You can follow her on Instagram and see her works currently for sale on her website. Hart is also available for commissions and has an upcoming exhibit at the Nadia Waterfield Autumn Show.

Below you will find some of our personal favorites, but you can see many more at the links below.

 

GEORGIA HART
Website | Instagram

 

 

textured landscapes by georgia hart 2 Textured Landscapes: Beautiful Palette Knife Paintings by Georgia Hart

GEORGIA HART
Website | Instagram

 

textured landscapes by georgia hart 3 Textured Landscapes: Beautiful Palette Knife Paintings by Georgia Hart

GEORGIA HART
Website | Instagram

 

textured landscapes by georgia hart 4 Textured Landscapes: Beautiful Palette Knife Paintings by Georgia Hart

GEORGIA HART
Website | Instagram

 

textured landscapes by georgia hart 5 Textured Landscapes: Beautiful Palette Knife Paintings by Georgia Hart

GEORGIA HART
Website | Instagram

 

textured landscapes by georgia hart 1 Textured Landscapes: Beautiful Palette Knife Paintings by Georgia Hart

GEORGIA HART
Website | Instagram

 

textured landscapes by georgia hart 6 Textured Landscapes: Beautiful Palette Knife Paintings by Georgia Hart

GEORGIA HART
Website | Instagram

 

Categories: ART, BEST OF
Tags: · , ,

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter