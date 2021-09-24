Sep 24, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 649

the-friday-shirk-report

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
He was waving at every customer leaving
Air mattress amirite
Oh noooooooooo
That escalated quickly
These kids were fishing off the coast of Florida and caught their first weed
I don’t know what I just watched but it was cool
Some people call me gifted
That butt wag though
Made me lol
This was highly specific
Oh nooooooo pt 2
I could never..
It’s perfect
Strangely satisfying
A combination of the last two posts
You had to be there
Shop local!
I’ll cheers to that
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The Secrets of The World’s Greatest Freediver
The school that created a city for the blind
How to Get Things Done When You Don’t Want to Do Anything
An amazing compilation of animated visuals that help you understand math concepts
Tim Cook says employees who leak memos do not belong at Apple, according to leaked memo
Scientists Accidentally Discovered Hidden Galaxies At the Edge of Time
‘America’s Oldest Park Ranger’ Is Only Her Latest Chapter
The key to Bhutan’s happiness
The largest space telescope in history is about to blow our minds
In 1998, these SF men got a tattoo to snag free tacos for life. Here’s what happened after.

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HERE’S TO THE SCREEN-KEND!

 

every time i go on my phone tweet funny The Shirk Report – Volume 649

 

