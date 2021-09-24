The Shirk Report – Volume 649
20 IMAGES
10 ARTICLES
– The Secrets of The World’s Greatest Freediver
– The school that created a city for the blind
– How to Get Things Done When You Don’t Want to Do Anything
– An amazing compilation of animated visuals that help you understand math concepts
– Tim Cook says employees who leak memos do not belong at Apple, according to leaked memo
– Scientists Accidentally Discovered Hidden Galaxies At the Edge of Time
– ‘America’s Oldest Park Ranger’ Is Only Her Latest Chapter
– The key to Bhutan’s happiness
– The largest space telescope in history is about to blow our minds
– In 1998, these SF men got a tattoo to snag free tacos for life. Here’s what happened after.
5 VIDEOS
