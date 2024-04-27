Company Told Her To Use Her New Work iPhone As A Personal Device. She Said No And Here’s Why. – ‘As if they’re not already spying on you.’
by Laura Lynott
It’s a real perk getting a work phone, laptop and other items of tech to help you do your job and hey, put in the odd personal call or use that laptop to catch up on YouTube.
But what if there were invisible strings attached to that offer?
Well, employee @ashley.houghton told her followers in a viral clip that there are numerous ways companies can use those things to spy on their staff.
She stated her new job gave her an iPhone 15 as her work phone.
And then she claimed they even said they could merge her work and personal phone into one device.
“My immediate answer was ‘absolutely not. I will have the iPhone 15 to be the work phone, and I just won’t use it for my personal use,’ and that was totally OK with me.”
She was shocked to learn she was one of the few who hadn’t chosen to do the merge!
“That is so weird to me, to have your work phone and your personal phone be completely meshed together as if they’re not already spying on you through your computer and knowing when you’re active and things like that.”
She explained she wanted to have all her personal texts, images and personal social media, just that, totally personal, on a separate phone.
And she couldn’t understand why anyone would all that private information merged onto a phone their company owned.
There has been concern that some employers can monitor their staff via their company phones and laptops and to see if they’re working to the correct timetable.
Either way, her advice makes sense.
Watch the full clip here:
@ashley.houghton
You couldn’t pay me to have a work phone and personal phone combined #corporate #corporatelife #workphone #spying #privacy #company #workforce
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Whoah.
What!
Ouch. Put that phone in a box! Close the box, put the box in the sea…. only messing.
Keeping work and personal lives separate is very good advice.
Like, just in general.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · business, employment, jobs, personal info, spying, tiktok, top, video, viral, work phone