Oct 4, 2021
10 New Yorker Cartoons to Brighten Your Week
New Yorker cartoons are a personal favorite of the Sifter’s. And although not everyone subscribes to the magazine or website, the New Yorker created a dedicated Instagram account, @newyorkercartoons, dedicated to their wonderful comics.
The account boasts over 3.2 million followers and over 2,400 brilliant comics from their incredible archive. Here are a few recently shared favourites (the account posts daily but the comics original publishing date varies).
Be sure to check them out on Instagram! You can also subscribe to their Daily Humor newsletter.
Cartoon by @j.a.k._ via @newyorkercartoons
Cartoon by @cartoonamy via @newyorkercartoons
Cartoon by @margaret__elisabeth via @newyorkercartoons
Cartoon by @ellisjrosen via @newyorkercartoons
Cartoon by Seth Fleishman via @newyorkercartoons
Cartoon by @caitlin.cas via @newyorkercartoons
Cartoon by @matildabatilda via @newyorkercartoons
Cartoon by @emily.tif via @newyorkercartoons
Cartoon by @epia.guerra via @newyorkercartoons
Cartoon by @yea_colin via @newyorkercartoons
Categories: BEST OF, COMICS, FUNNY, LISTS
Tags: · cartoons, comics, compilation, instagram, new yorker
Comments