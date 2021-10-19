Diver Finds 900 Year Old Sword from The Crusades
A 900 year old sword dating back to The Crusades has been found off the Carmel coast of Israel. Shlomi Katzin made the discovery while scuba diving in the Mediterranean. He was about 150 meters (500 ft) from shore and spotted the sword in the sand about 5 meters (16 ft) down.
Israel’s Antiquities Authority say the area provided shelter for ancient ships and is home to myriad archeological treasures, some dating as far back as 4,000 years, but that finding them can be elusive due to the constantly shifting sands.
The sword was made from iron and features a one-meter (3.3 ft) blade. It has since been encrusted with marine organisms since falling to the bottom of the sea.
