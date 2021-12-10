The Shirk Report – Volume 660
The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Who else feeling good right now?
– Cat tries ice cream for the first time
– Irrefutable evidence
– Now this is how you shirk
– This has to be some kind of violation
– How to bisect an irregular angle
– Just brushing giant sea clams
– How much sugar would you like? Yes.
– Doing so little with so much
– 2021:
– She apologized :))
– Düsseldorf ftw!
– A ladybug takes flight
– I think he was raised by bunnies
– Nature in all its splendor
– Mr. Steal yo girl
– This is great
– He did a mini photoshoot with his cat and they turned out amazing
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The Year in Search 2021
– Previously Unseen Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Sesame Street In The 1970s
– The insane resurgence of vinyl records
– The 50 Best Albums of 2021
– ‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving Neighborhoods
– Birds Aren’t Real, or Are They? Inside a Gen Z Conspiracy Theory.
– The magical miniature worlds of terrariums
– Bros., Lecce: We Eat at The Worst Michelin Starred Restaurant, Ever
– 52 things I learned in 2021
– The Untold Story of Sushi in America
5 VIDEOS
HERE’S TO A THICK WEEKEND
Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT
Comments