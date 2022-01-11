Jan 20, 2022

11 Times “The Simpsons” Pretty Much Predicted the Future

Photo Credit: Fox

The Simpsons seems to have predicted as much about our world as it has witnessed, and now it’s been around long enough to riff on the events it long ago predicted in what passed for comedy at the time.

Don’t believe me? Here are 11 moments predicted by The Simpsons that have now come to pass.

1. The “God Particle.”

Scientists confirmed the existence of the Higgs Boson back in 2012…14 years after Homer illustrated an undiscovered particle on a blackboard.

clipimage 600aa8d19ec91 700 11 Times “The Simpsons” Pretty Much Predicted the Future

Image Credit: Fox

2. A Nobel Prize winner.

Millhouse bet on MIT professor Bengt Holmstrom to win a Nobel Prize – which he did 6 years later.

clipimage 600aa9081d7ff 700 11 Times “The Simpsons” Pretty Much Predicted the Future

Image Credit: Fox

3. The faulty voting machine.

Homer voted for Obama but the votes were changed to Romney – just like happened in Pennsylvania in 2008.

clipimage 600aa8c1c168d 700 11 Times “The Simpsons” Pretty Much Predicted the Future

Image Credit: Fox

4. Censorship of the David statue.

Yes, residents of St. Petersburg actually wanted the “indecent” statue covered, just like on the show.

clipimage 600aa97cc6389 700 11 Times “The Simpsons” Pretty Much Predicted the Future

Image Credit: Fox

5. Smartwatches are old hat.

They were using a watch as a phone back in 1995.

clipimage 600aa95c234ce 700 11 Times “The Simpsons” Pretty Much Predicted the Future

Image Credit: Fox

6. Right down to the pearls.

I am shook.

7. In 2003, Siegfried and Roy had a little trouble with their white tiger.

Ten years earlier, they were mauled by one on The Simpsons.

clipimage 600aa934520cb 700 11 Times “The Simpsons” Pretty Much Predicted the Future

Image Credit: Fox

8. To be fair, we know we can always count on Tom Hanks.

Thank goodness he survived covid to help us out.

simpsons draft 600aac34290a2 700 11 Times “The Simpsons” Pretty Much Predicted the Future

Image Credit: Twitter

9. Disney and 20th Century Fox.

In 1998, Homer sold a script to 20th Century Fox…which had just been taken over by Disney. That happened for real 19 years later.

clipimage 600aa8f6178c0 700 11 Times “The Simpsons” Pretty Much Predicted the Future

Image Credit: Fox

10. On the show the three-eyed fish was a sign that pollution was getting out of control.

So…they nailed that, too.

clipimage 600aa8e4ad7e0 700 11 Times “The Simpsons” Pretty Much Predicted the Future

Image Credit: Fox

11. In 1994, Dolph’s Apple Newton made an “autocorrect.”

It changed “beat up martin” to “eat up martha.” In 2005, autocorrect was rolled out for real.

clipimage 600aa9f8cab9c 700 11 Times “The Simpsons” Pretty Much Predicted the Future

Image Credit: Fox

It’s eerie, right?

And not quite as funny now that it’s happened…

What’s your favorite “The Simpsons predicted it!” moment? If it’s not on this list, share it with us in the comments!

Comments

