The Krispy Kreme Challenge Race Looks Like Great Fun. Take a Look.
I understand that doughnuts are a very personal thing.
For me, Krispy Kreme doughnuts have never been a favorite because I prefer more bread and less sugar, but listen, to each their own.
That said, they are still doughnuts, which means they are still delicious and one of the most tempting food items on absolutely any table.
If you love doughnuts and possibly working off the doughnuts while you’re eating them, you need to pay attention to The Krispy Kreme Challenge.
The challenge takes place in Raleigh, North Carolina, and to participate, you have to run five miles in under 60 minutes – and eat a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts halfway through the race.
If you don’t eat all of the doughnuts, or you take more than an hour to complete the race, you don’t win the challenge, explains race director Georgia Burgess.
“The hard part is eating all of the doughnuts.
Almost everyone who fails the challenge does so because they couldn’t eat them all.”
I mean, I feel like eating the doughnuts would be the easy part, right?
The race has been around for 16 years, and is a student-run even at North Carolina State University. The winner of that first race was junior Ben Gaddy, who finished in just 34 minutes and 27 seconds.
I am slow-clapping for Ben right now. Amazing. Campus – and the local media – was soon talking and it didn’t take long for the dare to grow into a massive annual charity event. In 2020, nearly 5,000 runners took the challenge.
Since it’s for charity, people can opt to run as a “casual” runner, carrying the box of doughnuts to eat after the race, or can enter as “no-doughnut” runners, if they’re some kind of alien person who doesn’t like doughnuts.
The proceeds go to the UNC Children’s Hospital, and has raised more than $1.7 million to date. They do keep some of the entrance fee to purchase the 6,000 boxes of doughnuts, even though I feel like Krispy Kreme could probably donate them.
I’m just saying, Krispy Kreme. Help some kids out!
A friend of mine has a daughter going to NC State this fall, and I’ve gotta say, I think I’m more motivated than ever to pay her a visit once she gets there.
