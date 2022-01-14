Jan 14, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 665

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.

 

He’s got a promising career
A 20 Year Difference
Different washing machine
Broken Landscape
Powerful kick creates half inch of precipitation
This hummingbird caught me taking his photo
Solid Bello Opal ring
First time holding a baby
“I’ll Be Home Soon” Pixel Art
Honestly, why can’t this be current fashion!
Cracking some eggs
Marilyn Monroe one month before her death
Clouds rolling in…
I sent my grandfather a photo and he mailed me this about a year later
Cows love hugs from their friends
Astronomy Picture of the Day
Gene Kelly in The Pirate (1948)
Uranium glassware lit up by black lights
Limitless
The grad pic I’m sending to my relatives

 

12 Tweets about Working That Will Make You LOL…and Maybe Cry
What Trends Do You Really Despise? People Shared Their Thoughts.
What happens when the world’s most populous country starts to shrink
After the Beanie Baby bubble burst
What To Eat For Better Immunity And General Wellness, According To A Doctor
Alignment vs. Resolutions
The Secrets of Mid-Winter Photography
The Top 10 Most Luxurious Trains in the World
First-‘Full House’ Star Promises To Say Something ‘Inappropriate’ At Bob Saget’s Funeral”
The TRUTH about Holiday Weight Gain

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

