The Shirk Report – Volume 665
20 IMAGES
– He’s got a promising career
– A 20 Year Difference
– Different washing machine
– Broken Landscape
– Powerful kick creates half inch of precipitation
– This hummingbird caught me taking his photo
– Solid Bello Opal ring
– First time holding a baby
– “I’ll Be Home Soon” Pixel Art
– Honestly, why can’t this be current fashion!
– Cracking some eggs
– Marilyn Monroe one month before her death
– Clouds rolling in…
– I sent my grandfather a photo and he mailed me this about a year later
– Cows love hugs from their friends
– Astronomy Picture of the Day
– Gene Kelly in The Pirate (1948)
– Uranium glassware lit up by black lights
– Limitless
– The grad pic I’m sending to my relatives
10 ARTICLES
– 12 Tweets about Working That Will Make You LOL…and Maybe Cry
– What Trends Do You Really Despise? People Shared Their Thoughts.
– What happens when the world’s most populous country starts to shrink
– After the Beanie Baby bubble burst
– What To Eat For Better Immunity And General Wellness, According To A Doctor
– Alignment vs. Resolutions
– The Secrets of Mid-Winter Photography
– The Top 10 Most Luxurious Trains in the World
– First-‘Full House’ Star Promises To Say Something ‘Inappropriate’ At Bob Saget’s Funeral”
– The TRUTH about Holiday Weight Gain
5 VIDEOS
