4 of the Best Ways to Boost Your WiFi Signal for Free
Dealing with an unreliable WiFi signal can put a big damper on your plans to get work done at home and can mess up your day when you want to leisurely surf the web and stream movies and TV shows.
So that’s why you need to check out these five ways that you can boost your WiFi signal and you won’t have to spend a dime.
Take a look.
1. Find the open space.
Moving your router to an open space in your house or apartment can be a HUGE help for improving your WiFi signal.
A lot of people hide their routers away in cabinets or behind appliances but the fact is you need the signal that emits from the router to not be blocked by any objects.
Let your router be free!
2. Come a little bit closer.
In addition to #1 on this list, you need to position yourself and your device closer to the router.
This may seem like common sense, but a lot of people don’t realize that your signal is going to be a lot stronger if you’re simply near where it’s originating from.
3. One thing at a time.
If you’re using a lot of devices at once or doing a lot of things at the same time online, things are going to take longer.
If you need to do something important like download a huge file or stream a movie or a game, it’s best to put all other activities on pause so your WiFi is dedicated to that one task instead of being thinned out by multiple things at once.
4. Have you tried it?
When all else fails, turn it off and back on again. If your Internet isn’t working or is being spotty, try this old trick.
It works for phones, computers, and all kinds of other devices, so do the same to your modem.
