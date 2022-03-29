Worker Calls Out a Customer on TikTok for Staying 15 Minutes After Closing Time
A TikTok user named deidrapimental used the video platform to discreetly film an interaction with a customer that they were not happy with because they were checking out with their groceries thirty minutes after closing time.
The TikTokker filmed the video secretly from behind the counter and the customer accuses the worker of giving them a guilt trip for bringing up the fact that they’ve been closed for a whie.
There is also a dispute over the total bill when the worker tells the woman her bill is $228.27 with discounts included.
Take a look…
@deidrapimentala few people ask me what i do for a living and this is basically it♬ original sound – not the mom friend
As you can imagine, commenters had a lot to say about what happened.
One viewer said, “Customers have no remorse in customer service. it’s their way or the highway, no middle ground. you have to lie to make them happy so they don’t freak.”
Another added, “She should have came in earlier if she was gonna do all that nonsense.”
And another person made a different point: “Lol imagine getting upset and blaming the cashier for the cost of living increasing.”
