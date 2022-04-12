Man Goes Viral After New Employer Took Back a Job Offer After He Quit His Job of 8 Years
A TikTok user shared a video where he talked about how he quit his job of eight years at Verizon because he had been offered another position…only to have his new employer rescind the offer.
And that left him without a job.
@migimigz22 #fml #fyp #jobless #makeotmakesense #oof #wheretonow #newjob #OREOBdayStack #hustle ♬ Forever – Labrinth
Here’s what TikTok users had to say about this story.
This person said that this is a sign and that this guy should use this time to find what makes him happy.
Another viewer said that they were laid off and ended up finding their dream job.
This person said to keep calm and let life happen. Words to live by…
But this viewer had a different reaction and said they wouldn’t quit a job until the last minute when they knew their new position was secured.
And another individual told the guy that they can only retract the offer letter if there’s a good reason…so he might want to go that route…
Categories: CURRENT EVENTS
Tags: · jobs, quitting, quitting jobs, tiktok, work, working