This Couple Inherited 16 Barn Cats When They Bought a Farmhouse
Every property has its own unique quirks but sometimes you can really get surprised when you buy a house.
And that’s exactly what happened to a couple named Emily Bott and Dylan Loewke when they purchased a farmhouse in Victor, New York.
The realtor who sold Bott and Loewke the “Freedom Farmhouse” let them know that there were some barn cats living on the property…and that number turned out to be 16.
Instead of being turned off by the prospect of so many cats wandering around the property, the couple embraced their new feline friends and they decided to create a room for them in an outdoor storage room.
Bott said, It wasn’t anything that we were really using, so I was like you know what? Maybe we should create a cat room for these cats. it just slowly snowballed from there.”
Bott had previously worked as a rescue and foster coordinator at the Lollypop Farm at the Humane Society in Rochester, New York said that they were overwhelmed by the huge number of cats when they first moved in but now they see them as part of the family.
Check out the video to see more about this story and feel all warm and fuzzy.