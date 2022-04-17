Apr 17, 2022

This Pit Bull Takes Care of All the Foster Animals Around Him

Pit bulls may still have a lingering reputation as rough, tough, and sometimes dangerous dogs but most people who have spent time around the breed know that they are extremely loving animals.

And a pit bull named Bamse proves that fact beyond a reasonable doubt.

@danimal.kingdom Reply to @teadragoness Bamse the Pitbull nanny #pitbullnanny #pitbull #bullies #fosterkittens #fyp #foryou @roadogsandrescue ♬ Home by Chill The Duo – Chill The Duo

Bamse lives in the home of an artist named Dani Karlsson who fosters animals. Bamse seemed a little bit unsure at first around a puppy that Karlsson was fostering that had five paws, but his gentle nature eventually came out and now Bamse acts as a guardian to all the foster animals.

@danimal.kingdom Reply to @bibizrang2 I know how he feels…😁#americanbully #fosterpuppy #fyp #foryou #chonky #puppytiktok ♬ original sound – Dani

@danimal.kingdom What is he dreaming about? @roadogsandrescue #americanbully #dreaming #fosterpuppy #fyp #foryou ♬ Bubble – Official Sound Studio

Here’s another adorable video of Bamse playing with some itty-bitty foster animals.

You can tell that the big guy is a natural.

@danimal.kingdom Go follow @labellefoundation if interested in adoption! 💖 #fosterpuppies #fyp #foryou ♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

