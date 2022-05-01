A Woman Told New Moms to Take Everything They Can Out of Hospital Rooms

We all know that healthcare in the United States has a lot of problems and costs a fortune for a lot of people…especially when they have kids.

A woman posted a video on TikTok that went viral in which she offered up a “hospital hack” telling people to take everything they can get their hands on in the delivery room, including diapers and wipes.

The video caused a lot of people to share their thoughts.

This person seemed to be a little bit disappointed that there weren’t more diapers in their delivery room.

And another TikTokker said they took EVERYTHING.

And this woman said her experience wasn’t as positive and that the hospital staff said they should have brought their own diapers.