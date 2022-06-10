10 Funny Posts About the Challenges of Autocorrect
Autocorrect can sure be a pain in the you-know-what, right?
You know that’s the truth!
And we think you’re gonna laugh out loud at these funny examples of when Autocorrect went wrong.
Take a look!
1.
My autocorrect keeps changing “meh” to “men” and I feel like that accurately represents almost every relationship with a man since birth.
— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) December 30, 2019
2.
Autocorrect changed “fries” to “friends” and I’ve never felt so understood.
— Lurkin’ Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 13, 2015
3.
My autocorrect changed “I meditated” to “I medicated,” which was more honest.
— The Dad Briefs (@SladeWentworth) January 27, 2021
4.
My phone just autocorrected “anxiety” to “nudity,” as in “nudity dream,” and sometimes I think they’re just messing with us for personal entertainment
— Meena Harris (@meena) March 5, 2021
5.
Meant to text my partner ‘how long for you to run errands’ but ‘run’ autocorrected to ‘ruin’ and I’m standing with autocorrect on this one.
— Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) January 31, 2016
6.
Tried to sign an email “soph” but it autocorrected to “soon” so now my whole email sounds like a threat.
— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) June 3, 2016
7.
Autocorrect just changed ‘morning’ to ‘morbid’ and now life makes perfect sense
— Pugnado 🐾🌪 (@LuvPug) July 22, 2017
8.
I really don’t understand auto correct sometimes. Why are you changing “food” to “good?” Is “food” not a word? We can’t be friends.
— Lilly (Be A Triangle Available Now) (@Lilly) August 11, 2017
9. .
I was texting “I appreciate a man with chivalry,” and it autocorrected “chivalry” to “chocolate”— and they kind of seem interchangeable
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 15, 2018
10.
My autocorrect just changed daughter to disaster and I’ve never been more paranoid that my smart phone could read my mind.
— Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) January 27, 2021
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · autocorrect, FUNNY, text messages, texts