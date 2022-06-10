10 People Share the Best That Actors Have Looked Onscreen
We all have those certain actors in roles that really make our mouths water…
You know you do, too!
And today we’re gonna hear from 10 Tweeters who went on the record about what they think is the best that an actor has ever looked onscreen.
1.
It’s Dev Patel in The Green Knight.
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 6, 2021
2.
— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 5, 2021
3.
— ΩStuntman MikeΩ (@Stuntman_MIK3) December 6, 2021
4.
Kevin Costner in No Way Out pic.twitter.com/3YryUcmI0V
— Kelly Stands With Ukraine 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@KellyPeachie) December 6, 2021
5.
— Neil Morris (@ByNeilMorris) December 8, 2021
6.
This comes to mind because it’s a double. Jane Fonda and Robert Redford in Barefoot in the Park. pic.twitter.com/Dfmyh07olr
— Zach (@zachlikesmovies) December 4, 2021
7.
Pack up your ideas. Y’all can all go home now. pic.twitter.com/CDJ86EPYWQ
— Oliver IV (@Oseaivy) December 6, 2021
8.
I feel the same way about Jack Burton and Gracie Law in Big Trouble in Little China. 😭😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/okXTTzV1cV
— Rob Galafassi (@GalafassiRob) December 5, 2021
9.
You can say someone other than Phoebe Cates in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”, but you’d be horribly, HORRIBLY WRONG!!! 😉😍 pic.twitter.com/UxEydmKUia
— Rob NY (@RobHNY) December 5, 2021
10.
Tom Top Gun. pic.twitter.com/lbVw5WB6Jk
— Don’t Bother (@DontBot55885659) December 6, 2021
