Jun 14, 2022

10 People Share the Best That Actors Have Looked Onscreen

We all have those certain actors in roles that really make our mouths water…

You know you do, too!

And today we’re gonna hear from 10 Tweeters who went on the record about what they think is the best that an actor has ever looked onscreen.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

twistedsifter on facebook 10 People Share the Best That Actors Have Looked Onscreen

Categories: FILM/TV
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter