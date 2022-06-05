5 Life Hacks for Curvy Women
Ladies, if you fall into the curvy category, you might want to pay attention to these tips that could make your life a little bit more enjoyable.
Let’s take a look!
1. Spanx it up.
If you’re not wearing Spanx undergarments, you should give them a shot, because these body-shaping pieces of magic will make your clothes fit a whole lot better.
They fit tightly and they’ll do a little bit extra to help flatten your stomach.
2. No more chafing.
A lot of folks out there, curvy or not, have problems with their thighs chafing, especially when it’s hot outside.
To help the chafing go away, all you have to do is rub some baby powder between your hands and wipe it on the parts of your thighs that chafe the most.
Easy enough!
3. Definition.
After you put foundation and concealer on your face, use a contouring stick to add lines under your cheekbones, on the sides of your nose, along your chin, and right under your scalp.
Then buff the darker shade out with a brush and then use a lighter shade just under the cheekbones and it will help to slim your face and make you look thinner.
4. The selfie game.
Everyone wants to look skinny in their selfies and here’s how you can pull it off.
Hold your phone up at an angle above your face instead of shooting pics from below. When you shoot from below, you’re inevitably going to capture all the things you don’t want to show up in photos, like a double chin.
5. Let it down.
Your face will appear slimmer if you let your hair down instead of pulling it back behind your head.
It makes sense because with all the hair pulled back in a ponytail, your face will have a rounder look, and who wants that, right?
Check out the video below to get even more life hacks for curvy women!
