Astronauts Enjoyed a Floating Pizza Party on the International Space Station
I guess there’s a first time for everything, huh?
Astronauts on the International Space Station threw a floating pizza party and each one of them made their own pie to enjoy.
In an Instagram post, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet said, “Floating pizza night with friends, it almost feels like a Saturday on Earth. They say a good chef never reveals their secrets, but I made a video so you can be the judge. Everything but pineapple, that would be a serious offense in Italy.”
The pizzas actually look like they turned out pretty well…or at least edible. But most importantly, these folks look like they were having a great time with each other!
Take a look at the video below.
