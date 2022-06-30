Jun 30, 2022

Funny Posts About Dogs That We Think Will Make Your Day

Dogs are the best. And we’re here to celebrate them all. With tweets.

1. Pick a spot

2. YAYYYYYYY!!!!!

3. Impulse buys

Can’t resist a good sale.

4. The “w” word

They love that.

5. Taste the rainbow

These Skittles ads are just getting weirder and weirder.

6. Happy to be involved

WHAT’S HAPPENING? IT’S SO GOOD! HOORAY FOR WHATEVER!

7. Carry the load

He’s not heavy, he’s my doggo.

8. The ultimate test

People with no pets shouldn’t even be allowed in the White House.

9. Making the list

Next would be “any dog past, present, or imaginary.”

