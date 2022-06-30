Funny Posts About Dogs That We Think Will Make Your Day
Dogs are the best. And we’re here to celebrate them all. With tweets.
1. Pick a spot
Me to my dog on a walk: no no no! please don’t shit here
My dog: pic.twitter.com/GamUsIUScv
— SnackyTuna (@SnackyTuna) January 11, 2019
2. YAYYYYYYY!!!!!
3. Impulse buys
Can’t resist a good sale.
When u put something in the cart when ur shoppin with ur mom and u hope she doesnt notice 😂 pic.twitter.com/8UEQiMiM6S
— Sean Q 🧜🏽♂️ (@YoChocolateChip) October 10, 2015
4. The “w” word
They love that.
Doctor: I’m sorry *puts hand on my shoulder* you’ll never walk again
My dog: *kicks in the hospital door* did somebody say WALK
— HighJacked (@HighJackHusky) February 1, 2018
5. Taste the rainbow
These Skittles ads are just getting weirder and weirder.
what did we do to deserve dogs pic.twitter.com/NkjbanT9gu
— kiersten (@kierstennamber) September 10, 2015
6. Happy to be involved
WHAT’S HAPPENING? IT’S SO GOOD! HOORAY FOR WHATEVER!
the best thing about dogs is u can act like something really good just happened and they’ll instantly start celebrating too
— Jessica Cerbo (@Jessica_Cerbo) August 16, 2015
7. Carry the load
He’s not heavy, he’s my doggo.
I just saw a man pick up and carry 2 (TWO) golden retrievers. Large ones. One on each shoulder. He was saying, “You always do this. You SAID you wanted to go for a walk!” as he picked them up.
— thefourthvine (@thefourthvine) December 20, 2018
8. The ultimate test
People with no pets shouldn’t even be allowed in the White House.
I think we should line up all the presidential candidates and see which one a dog doesn't bark at. That person should become president.
— RD (@ryan_nerf965) January 27, 2016
9. Making the list
Next would be “any dog past, present, or imaginary.”
It’s impossible to rank types of dogs but I think I’ve finally nailed it down
1. My dog
2. Other dogs
3. Dogs I see online
— BarkBox (@barkbox) December 28, 2018