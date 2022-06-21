How To Get Those Yellow Stains Out Of Your Pillows
There’s nothing quite like sliding into your comfy, warm bed at the end of a long day…just to glimpse of your favorite pillow and realize it’s turned an unappealing shade of yellow.
If it makes you feel any better, it happens to everyone – and there’s a way to reverse it.
It turns out there are several reasons you might see your pillows change color, but the most common cause is sweat. Most of us sweat while we sleep – some more than others – and as moisture seeps into your pillow, stains result.
Oils or residual water from your hair, makeup, and skincare products can also help the discoloration along.
You can help prevent the yellowing with a waterproof pillow protector, but don’t worry – if it’s too late for prevention, a simple cleaning procedure will also do the trick.
First off, make sure to wash your pillows at least twice a year whether you notice a yellow color or not. When you do, follow the care instructions on the tag along with any of your regular stain-removing protocols.
Homeguides suggests that you add 1/2 cup of bleach and 1/2 cup of borax to your regular detergent.
If yours are particularly bad or have been there for awhile, you can start with a store-bought stain remover spray, a paste made out of a mixture of baking soda and water, or Dawn PowerWash (my personal go-to).
And remember, pillows typically aren’t going to break the bank, so you can always grab some new ones and start fresh.
THE REST
