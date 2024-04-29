His Mother Wasn’t Respectful Of His Sleep Schedule Because He Works Nights, So He Decided To Turn It Around On Her
by Matthew Gilligan
Sleep is important to our health as human beings and when someone messes with my snoozing sessions…they’re in trouble.
So I can relate to the guy who is the star of this story!
Check out how he got revenge on someone who wasn’t very courteous of his working schedule.
Don’t let my fiancé sleep, then you don’t get to sleep either.
“So my Fiancé 25m and his mom who well call Jolene 61,f are on different schedules for work.
My fiancé works 10 hr shifts 5 days a week from 3pm-1am sometimes even later, and Jolene works part time 2 days a week from 9am-3pm.
Because she recently had a knee replacement.
Jolene is exactly polite.
So my fiancé always seems to get woken up by her at 7 am in the morning because she wants to see him and let him know what’s happening that day and is just loud in general in the morning.
And completely disregards the fact that he probably didn’t get home until 2 am.
Two can play at that game!
So in return whenever my fiancé comes home at 2am, he goes into her room to wake her up and tell her all about his day and work and bother her and just be a nuisance to her and interrupt her sleep like she does to him.
She still hasn’t caught on yet to what we’re doing so there might be a part 2 of the result of us stepping it up a notch and what happens.”
Never get in the way of a man and his sleep!
