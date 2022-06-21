Jun 21, 2022

See if You Can Find the Cat That’s Hiding Among These Owls

It’s brain teaser time!

Don’t worry, they’re good for you and they’ll give that noggin of yours a much-needed workout.

And in today’s exercise, your task is to see if you can find the cat that is hidden among this group of owls.

Take your time and look at the picture very closely…

We promise there’s a cat in there!

Okay, if you couldn’t find it, you’re in luck. You can watch the video below to get the answer AND to learn about why brain teasers are good for your health.

One last hint… the cat has his mouth open JUST like the owls. The only thing different between the cats and the owls are… the beak and the ears.

Good luck!

